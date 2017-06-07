Utah suburb shooting leaves woman, child, male suspect dead

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Utah investigators and stunned residents of a middle-class Salt Lake City suburb are trying to understand what led a man to open fire on a woman and children inside a car, leaving the woman, a boy and the man himself dead and two other children injured.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen says officers went to the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

They found a bullet-ridden car with smashed windows and blood in the middle of a street next to a second car that police say the suspect used as a ram to stop the first car from leaving the neighborhood.

Investigators were still trying to confirm details about the relationships of those involved.

A boy taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds was in critical condition.