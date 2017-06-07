BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

AFGHANISTAN-ISLAMIC STATE — A letter drafted by a senior Islamic State militant and obtained by The Associated Press points to a growing power struggle within the group's Afghan affiliate, pitting notoriously fierce Uzbek fighters against Pakistanis seen as too close to that country's powerful intelligence service. The rumblings of discontent come as the IS affiliate is at war with both the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban, with which it differs on tactics, leadership and ideology. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INDIA-FARMERS PROTEST — Five farmers were killed by gunshots at a protest where the demonstrators were demanding better prices for crops in central India, authorities say. Sent 130 words, developing.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — Five workers at a Japanese nuclear facility that handles plutonium were exposed to high radiation when a container broke during inspection, a government agency says. Sent 130 words, developing.

NAVY BRIBERY SCANDAL-HAWAII — A retired U.S. Navy commander charged in a growing corruption scandal pleaded guilty to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor known by the nickname "Fat Leonard." Sent 350 words.

AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-PRINCE HARRY — Prince Harry acknowledge well-wishers during pouring rain in Sydney as he marked 500 days until the city hosts the 2018 Invictus Games. Sent 300 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were mostly higher following Wall Street's decline as traders looked ahead to British elections. By Joe McDonald. Sent 500 words.

