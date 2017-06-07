BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Boston
|32
|25
|.561
|1
|Baltimore
|30
|26
|.536
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|31
|.483
|5½
|Toronto
|28
|31
|.475
|6
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|27
|.518
|1
|Detroit
|28
|29
|.491
|2½
|Chicago
|25
|31
|.446
|5
|Kansas City
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|Los Angeles
|30
|31
|.492
|13
|Seattle
|29
|30
|.492
|13
|Texas
|27
|31
|.466
|14½
|Oakland
|26
|32
|.448
|15½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 3
Texas 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Kansas City 9, Houston 7
Colorado 11, Cleveland 3
Oakland 4, Toronto 1
Seattle 12, Minnesota 3
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Bauer 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-3)
Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Oakland (Cotton 3-6)
Boston (Porcello 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-2)
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5) at Baltimore (Miley 2-3)
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0)
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2) at Detroit (Farmer 1-0)
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3) at Texas (Darvish 5-4)
Houston (Keuchel 9-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 7-3)
Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-6).