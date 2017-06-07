  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/07 14:02
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0239 American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 23 .582
Boston 32 25 .561 1
Baltimore 30 26 .536
Tampa Bay 29 31 .483
Toronto 28 31 .475 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 25 .537
Cleveland 29 27 .518 1
Detroit 28 29 .491
Chicago 25 31 .446 5
Kansas City 25 32 .439
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 17 .712
Los Angeles 30 31 .492 13
Seattle 29 30 .492 13
Texas 27 31 .466 14½
Oakland 26 32 .448 15½

___

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 3

Texas 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Kansas City 9, Houston 7

Colorado 11, Cleveland 3

Oakland 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 12, Minnesota 3

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Bauer 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-3)

Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Oakland (Cotton 3-6)

Boston (Porcello 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-2)

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5) at Baltimore (Miley 2-3)

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0)

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2) at Detroit (Farmer 1-0)

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3) at Texas (Darvish 5-4)

Houston (Keuchel 9-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 7-3)

Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-6).