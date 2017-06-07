BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0358

TUESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .333; Garcia, Chicago, .333; Hicks, New York, .329; Judge, New York, .328; Altuve, Houston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .325; Hosmer, Kansas City, .315; Correa, Houston, .314; 1 tied at .314.

RUNS_Springer, Houston, 45; Judge, New York, 44; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 43; Altuve, Houston, 39; Castro, New York, 39; Correa, Houston, 39; Gardner, New York, 39; Bautista, Toronto, 38; 3 tied at 37.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 45; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; Smoak, Toronto, 40; Garcia, Chicago, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; 3 tied at 37.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 77; Altuve, Houston, 73; Castro, New York, 70; Andrus, Texas, 69; Garcia, Chicago, 69; Hosmer, Kansas City, 69; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; Correa, Houston, 65; 6 tied at 62.

DOUBLES_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Schoop, Baltimore, 17; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; 4 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15; Smoak, Toronto, 15; 2 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES_Andrus, Texas, 14; Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 4 tied at 9.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 7-3; 8 tied at 6-2.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.08; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.44; McCullers, Houston, 2.71; Miley, Baltimore, 2.82; Sale, Boston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.90; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.94; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.00; Darvish, Texas, 3.13; 1 tied at 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 119; Archer, Tampa Bay, 106; Estrada, Toronto, 90; McCullers, Houston, 81; Darvish, Texas, 80; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Severino, New York, 76; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Porcello, Boston, 73; 2 tied at 71.