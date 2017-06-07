Shots fired at protest kill 5 farmers in central India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say five farmers have been killed by gunshots at a protest where the demonstrators were demanding better prices for crops in central India.

Farmers across swathes of India have been protesting in recent months after three successive years of drought have pushed them into poverty. The protesters in Madhya Pradesh are also demanding that the state government waive repayment of farm loans.

Agitating farmers said police fired shots to disperse a rally Tuesday in the Mandsaur district of the state. But district official S.K. Singh said an investigation has been ordered after police denied that they had opened fire on the protesters.

Farmers have also protested in neighboring Maharashtra and southern Tamil Nadu states, also hit by poor crop prices and persistent drought.