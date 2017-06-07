BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Connecticut
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Chicago
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|5
|2
|.714
|2
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|2½
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Dallas
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|San Antonio
|0
|8
|.000
|7½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle 85, San Antonio 76
Dallas 89, Washington 101
Los Angeles 79, Chicago 70