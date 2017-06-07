  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/07 13:16
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings,0091 WNBA

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 6 2 .750
Atlanta 4 2 .667 1
New York 4 3 .571
Indiana 3 4 .429
Connecticut 2 5 .286
Chicago 1 7 .125 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 0 1.000
Seattle 5 2 .714 2
Los Angeles 4 2 .667
Phoenix 4 3 .571 3
Dallas 3 5 .375
San Antonio 0 8 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 85, San Antonio 76

Dallas 89, Washington 101

Los Angeles 79, Chicago 70