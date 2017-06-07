  1. Home
  2. World

Eunice Kennedy Shriver to receive posthumous Ashe award

By  Associated Press
2017/06/07 12:25

FILE - In this May 25, 2000, file photo, American Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, poses with her Sport for Goo

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 1972, file photo, Adonis Brown, 18, of Baltimore, smiles as Eunice Kennedy Shriver hangs a gold medal around hi

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver will be posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards in July.

Timothy Shriver, one of Shriver's sons and chairman of the Special Olympics, will accept the award on July 12.

Eunice Shriver founded Special Olympics in 1968 to help individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports.

Shriver died in August 2009. The Special Olympics will mark its 50th anniversary next year.

The Ashe award is given to individuals whose contributions transcend sports.