Tuipulotu to miss Blues match vs Lions after lateness

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been dropped from the Blues team to play the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday after arriving late at training.

Tuipulotu was expected to start from the bench in the match, the second of the Lions tour of New Zealand. But coach Tana Umaga made the decision to cut Tuipulotu and draft Jimmy Tupou onto the bench.

The punishment may cost the 24-year-old Tuipulotu his place in the All Blacks squad, due to be announced Thursday, for the three-test series against the Lions.

Head coach Steve Hansen is expected to include four locks in his All Blacks squad.