Taiwan Presidential Office rolls out redesigned website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s Presidential Office announced Tuesday the launch of its newly redesigned website, featuring enriched content and a simpler layout that provides a better overall user experience, making it easier to navigate and for people to find information they are looking for.

The new site was designed by I-Mei Foods Co.’s subsidiary company – I-Mei Multimedia e-Content Production & Marketing Co., which will be launched at 8 a.m. Wednesday with a key focus to make it user-friendly.

The website also features a new color scheme – blue, gold, and red, the three colors that symbolize the Taiwanese spirits.

This is the Presidential Office website’s first major update since 2009.

Presidential Office spokesperson Chang Wen-lan (張文蘭) said yesterday at a press conference that the new site now offers visitors a simple design with improved and convenient navigation, and quick and easy access to essential information with features designed to assist citizens.

The structure and sections of the website is redeveloped to make it easier for citizens to find information they are looking for, including the president and vice presidents’ latest news and activities, spotlight issues, videos, and photo galleries.

The site is set up using "responsive web design," which allows desktop webpages to be viewed on any device, whether it is a mobile phone, tablet, or a laptop, “to provide an enhanced user experience, and meet the evolving needs of the website visitors,” Chang said.