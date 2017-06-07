Taiwan beats Japan, will face S. Korea in EABA Final

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's basketball team defeated Japan's squad 78-73 to advance to the final round of the East Asia Basketball Association (EABA) Championship 2017 on the Japanese team's home turf of Nagano.

Team Taiwan, in a major upset, beat the home team in decisive fashion 78-73 Tuesday to advance to the East Asia Basketball Association (EABA) Championship 2017 finals. The Japan squad had no answer for naturalized player Quincy Davis, who scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Davis' Super Basketball League (SBL) teammates Chou Yi-Hsiang and Chiang Yu-An both chipped in 10 points apiece.

Taiwan's next opponent will be South Korea, who upset heavily favored China 106-104 in overtime earlier that day. The two teams will square off today at 3:45 p.m.



The top five teams which place in the basketball championship, which started on June 3, will qualify for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup 2017 which will be held in Lebanon from Aug. 8-20.

The qualifier held in Nagano was comprised of teams from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and China.



