Most RBIs In One MLB Game

Players who have driven in 10 or more runs in one Major League Baseball game, with number of RBIs, team, opponent and game score in parentheses:

American League

11, Tony Lazzeri, New York at Philadelphia (25-2), May 24, 1936

10, Rudy York, Boston at St. Louis (13-6), July 27, 1946

10, Norm Zauchin, Boston vs. Washigton (16-0), May 27, 1955

10, Reggie Jackson, Oakland at Boston (21-7), July 14, 1969

10, Fred Lynn, Boston at Detroit (15-1), June 18, 1975

10, Nomar Garciaparra, Boston vs. Seattle (12-4), May 10, 1999

10, Alex Rodriguez, New York vs. L.A. Angels (12-4), April 26, 2005

10, Garret Anderson, L.A. Angels vs. New York (18-9), Aug. 21, 2007

National League

12, Mark Whiten, St. Louis at Cincinnati (15-2), Sept. 7, 1993

12, Jim Bottomley, St. Louis at Brooklyn (17-3), Sept. 16, 1924

11, Phil Weintraub, N.Y. Giants vs. Brooklyn (26-8), April 30, 1944

10, Walker Cooper, Cincinnati vs. Chicago (23-4), July 6, 1949

10, Anthony Rendon, Washington at N.Y. Mets (23-5), April 30, 2017

10, Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati vs. St. Louis, (13-1), June 6, 2017