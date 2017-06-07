|Most RBIs In One MLB Game
Players who have driven in 10 or more runs in one Major League Baseball game, with number of RBIs, team, opponent and game score in parentheses:
|American League
11, Tony Lazzeri, New York at Philadelphia (25-2), May 24, 1936
10, Rudy York, Boston at St. Louis (13-6), July 27, 1946
10, Norm Zauchin, Boston vs. Washigton (16-0), May 27, 1955
10, Reggie Jackson, Oakland at Boston (21-7), July 14, 1969
10, Fred Lynn, Boston at Detroit (15-1), June 18, 1975
10, Nomar Garciaparra, Boston vs. Seattle (12-4), May 10, 1999
10, Alex Rodriguez, New York vs. L.A. Angels (12-4), April 26, 2005
10, Garret Anderson, L.A. Angels vs. New York (18-9), Aug. 21, 2007
|National League
12, Mark Whiten, St. Louis at Cincinnati (15-2), Sept. 7, 1993
12, Jim Bottomley, St. Louis at Brooklyn (17-3), Sept. 16, 1924
11, Phil Weintraub, N.Y. Giants vs. Brooklyn (26-8), April 30, 1944
10, Walker Cooper, Cincinnati vs. Chicago (23-4), July 6, 1949
10, Anthony Rendon, Washington at N.Y. Mets (23-5), April 30, 2017
10, Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati vs. St. Louis, (13-1), June 6, 2017