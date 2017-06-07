  1. Home
  2. World

High level trade mission on visit to India, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Taiwanese Taiwan Trade Mission, representing major companies, will be visiting India, Nepal and Sri Lanka June 4-16

By  Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2017/06/07 10:36

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A high-level Taiwanese Trade Mission, representing major companies, will be visiting three South Asian countries -- India, Nepal and Sri Lanka from June 4 to 16. 

In India, they will have one-on-one meetings in Delhi and Kolkota, Nepal;s capital of Kathmandu and in Sri Lanka, Colombo.  Organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (MOEA) it is implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).        

The companies participating in the Mission are Sheepon Textile Co, Shimarak GA, Geo Hong Enterprises, Hark Group Intelligence Technology Inc, Hwang Puu Co, Kasus Technology Co, Long Year IM & Ex Co, Grand Royal Enterprises, Autek Technology, etc.      

The Mission is headed by Liao Hang - Chou, Deputy General Manager of Sheepon Textile Co. Deputy leader is Bill Liu, General Manager of HPB Technology. It is coordinated by Herben Woo, Project Manager of TAITRA.
India-Taiwan relations
Sri Lanka
Nepal

RELATED ARTICLES

HTC sets eyes on high-end smartphone market in India
2017/06/02 10:22
Lumbini-Mt Everest marathon to promote sports tourism, spread Buddha's message of peace
2017/05/18 09:50
Signing a free trade agreement with techie Taiwan can propel Make in India
2017/05/03 12:40
Himalaya survivor arrives back home in Taiwan
2017/05/02 14:47
Best photos from the past week in Asia
2017/05/02 09:34