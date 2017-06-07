Taiwan Headline News

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on June 7, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/07 08:40

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, June 7 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Air pollution rules tightened
@China Times: Wang Dan urges DPP to stop promoting Taiwan independence'verbally'
@Liberty Times: Former owner accuses KMT of occupying land
@Apple Daily: Apple unveils new products
@Economic Daily News: Foreign investors hold 80 percent of TSMC shares
@Commercial Times: Taiwan dollar appreciates strongly against U.S. dollar
