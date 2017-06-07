WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

PARIS — With the unbridled joy of a kid reaching heights she never has, and the go-for-it strokes of someone too bold to know better, an unseeded 19-year-old from Latvia, Jelena Ostapenko, beat former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the French Open on a rainy Tuesday to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 742 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-BACSINSZKY. Troubled sleep, then a French Open dream for Bacsinszky. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 353 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN GLANCE. After postponement, Nadal, Djokovic try to set semi in Paris. SENT: 338 words.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST. Live updates from the French Open.

— TEN--CONNECTICUT OPEN-KVITOVA. NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova will continue her comeback from a knife attack by playing at the Connecticut Open in August. SENT: 145 words, photo.

SOC--QATAR-2022 WORLD CUP

UNDATED — Qatar launched its bid for the 2022 World Cup with a powerful vision that soccer could unite the Middle East. With five years until kickoff, that optimism is rapidly disintegrating after Arab neighbors severed ties on Monday with the tiny nation that turned to sports to buttress its global status. By Rob Harris. SENT: 925 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN LEAGUES-UEFA

GENEVA — Europe's top soccer leagues will renew a working agreement with UEFA that avoids clashes between domestic and Champions League games. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 316 words, photos.

SOC--MLS-MIAMI-BECKHAM

MIAMI — David Beckham is a big step closer to bringing Major League Soccer back to Miami. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 705 words, photos.

SOC--DENMARK-GERMANY

BRONDBY, Denmark — An experimental Germany side that finished with six debutants drew 1-1 with Denmark in a pre-Confederations Cup friendly on Tuesday. SENT: 339 words, photos.

— SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS-DRAW. Saudi Arabia-Iran rift impacts Asian Champions League draw. SENT: 227 words.

— SOC--RUSSIA-ZOBNIN. Midfielder Zobnin latest Russian ruled out of Confed Cup. SENT: 160 words, photo.

— SOC--RUSSIA-CHECHEN CLUB. Chechen soccer club to be renamed after leader's father. SENT: 229 words.

— SOC--NETHERLANDS-ADVOCAAT. Dick Advocaat starts 3rd stint in charge of Netherlands team. SENT: 243 words.

— SOC--DORTMUND-BOSZ. Borussia Dortmund hires Peter Bosz as coach from Ajax. SENT: 416 words, photos.

— SOC--SPARTAK-CARRERA. Carrera signs contract extension at Spartak Moscow. SENT: 115 words.

— SOC--TURKEY-TURAN. Turan quits Turkey's national team after reported assault. SENT: 156 words.

— SOC--SPARTA-JANKO. Sparta Prague signs Austria striker Marc Janko. SENT: 82 words.

— SOC--NANTES-CONCEICAO. Nantes says coach Sergio Conceicao leaving to join Porto. SENT: 190 words.

CRI--ENGLAND-NEW ZEALAND

CARDIFF, Wales — England advanced to the semifinals of a tournament it has never won with an 87-run victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy at a wind-swept Sophia Gardens on Tuesday. By Brian Church. SENT: 814 words, photos.

CYC--CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE

TULLINS, France — Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman beat five other riders in a sprint finish to win the third stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday. SENT: 231 words.

GLF--GOLF NOTES

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alternates from U.S. Open sectional qualifiers were never more important as they were this year. The USGA held back six spots from the 10 sectional qualifiers to make sure it could accommodate anyone who got into the top 60 in the world ranking after this week. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,383 words, photos.

GLF--HARRINGTON ACCIDENT

Two weeks after Padraig Harrington returned from neck surgery, he was struck in the left elbow by the club of an amateur he was teaching at a clinic. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 424 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN QUALIFYING. Peter Uihlein, 2 others earn US Open spots in playoff. SENT: 384 words.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

Emirates Team New Zealand has capsized at the start of an America's Cup challenger semifinal race, throwing at least one crewman into the water and damaging the 50-foot catamaran. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 804 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND LeBron James isn't changing his game. Tyronn Lue isn't changing his lineup. The Cavaliers aren't slowing down. Defiant in the face of a 2-0 deficit to the postseason-perfect Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the defending champions are sticking with their plan. Sent: 800 words, photos.

— HKN--STANLEY CUP. The Pittsburgh Penguins head home for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final looking to jumpstart their offense. By Will Graves. SENT: 831 words, photos.

— HKN--STANLEY CUP-PREDATORS' DOG. Blue mutt named Stanley set tone for Preds' attacking style. By Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 705 words, photos.

— TEN--DAVIS CUP-FED CUP-CHANGES. Davis Cup singles could be cut to best-of-3-set matches. SENT: 176 words.

— XXC--DOPING-JOHAUG. Tears for former Olympic ski champion at doping hearing. SENT: 227 words.

