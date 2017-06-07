Mexico: 2 police officers dead, 1 hurt in prison disturbance

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say two police officers have been killed and one wounded in a disturbance at a prison in a northern border state.

The Twitter account of the Tamaulipas state security spokesman says a police and military operation is underway to contain the unrest in Ciudad Victoria.

It reports unspecified detonations inside the prison and says Tuesday's operation aims to recover "order, control and legality."

Photos it released from a helicopter overflight show the lockup surrounded by security agents and a white column of smoke rising from one of the buildings.

Authorities closed nearby roads, and surrounding areas were under an evacuation alert.