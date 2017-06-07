Congressman-elect seeks extension for appearance on charge

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte are asking a judge to extend the deadline for the Montana Republican to appear in court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.

The request by former U.S. Attorney William Mercer and Bozeman attorney Todd Whipple says they are in settlement talks with prosecutors.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert provided a copy of the motion seeking a two-week extension that was filed Tuesday.

Gianforte faced a Wednesday deadline to appear before a Gallatin County judge over allegations that he attacked Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the night before last month's special congressional election.

Jacobs said he was "body slammed" by Gianforte on May 24 while he was trying to ask him a question about a health care bill.