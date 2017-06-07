The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 4, 2017:

U.S. Charts:

1. Logan

2. Get Out

3. The Edge of Seventeen

4. Life

5. John Wick: Chapter 2

6. The Great Wall

7. Fist Fight

8. The LEGO Batman Movie

9. A Dog's Purpose

10. Before I Fall

US Charts - Independent:

1. Before I Fall

2. The Exception

3. Carrie Pilby

4. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

5. Drone (2017)

6. Berlin Syndrome

7. Betting on Zero

8. Raw

9. The Survivalist

10. My Life as a Zucchini

