The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 4, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

7. Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Halide, Chroma Noir LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Balls VS Blocks, Voodoo

2. YouTube - Watch Videos, Music, and Live Streams, Google, Inc.

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

9. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

10. Ballz, Ketchapp

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

6. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

7. Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go! Figure Battles, Cartoon Network

8. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

2. YouTube - Watch Videos, Music, and Live Streams, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. SUP Multiplayer Racing, Oh BiBi socialtainment

8. Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, The Pokemon Company

9. Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer B...Playgendary

10. New Girl in High School - My First Day, TabTale LTD

