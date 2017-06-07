HD Supply and Casey's General Stores fall; G-III leaps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $1.08 to $53.95
The jewelry retailer said its recently hired chief operating officer resigned after violating company policy.
G-III Apparel Group Inc., up $3.03 to $22.92
The clothing and accessories maker had a strong first quarter and analysts were pleased with its second-quarter estimates.
HD Supply Holdings Inc., down $7.24 to $34.03
The industrial supply company reported weak earnings and said it will sell its waterworks business for $2.5 billion.
Fastenal Co., down $2.55 to $42.10
The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted May sales that disappointed investors.
Thor Industries Inc., up $9.57 to $104.26
The RV maker posted profit and sales that were much better than expected.
Albany Molecular Research Inc., up $1.76 to $21.53
The drug development company agreed to be bought by the Carlyle Group and GTCR LLC for $21.75 a share, or $934 million.
Casey's General Stores Inc., down $9.84 to $106.66
The convenience store operator had a disappointing fiscal fourth quarter.
Bank of America Corp., down 18 cents to $22.23
Bank stocks dropped as bond yields and interest rates tumbled.