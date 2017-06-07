'Mom' Janney pays a visit and donates to Planned Parenthood

NEW YORK (AP) — A star and a creator of the hit CBS sitcom "Mom" paid a visit on Tuesday to Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

Allison Janney and her producer colleague Gemma Baker came to deliver a check for $250,000 to the health care organization. They said that sum would otherwise have been spent on a promotional campaign for "Mom" to woo Emmy judges.

Janney made it clear the show would love to land Emmy nominations, but even so decided to use the money to support Planned Parenthood.

She and Baker pointed out their show addresses such serious issues as teen pregnancy and breast cancer.

The same serious issues are dealt with in real life in Planned Parenthood clinics.