Trump jokes that Kushner 'more famous than me'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last person President Donald Trump joked was becoming more famous than him was James Comey — and months later, he fired the former FBI director.

So when Trump threw out the same joke Tuesday about his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the Twitter universe questioned whether it was an omen.

Trump was meeting the Senate and House Republican leadership at the White House to discuss a range of issues, from tax reform to health care.

While thanking participants for their efforts to advance his political agenda, Trump stopped at Kushner, who is featured on the cover of Time Magazine this week.

He said, "Jared has actually become more famous than me," prompting laughter.

Trump added, "I'm a little bit upset about that."