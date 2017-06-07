Texas police arrest mom of boy, 4, left in Mexican warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested the mother of a 4-year-old boy found in February at an abandoned warehouse in Mexico.

El Paso police said Tuesday that 25-year-old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez of El Paso is charged with child abandonment and endangerment.

Investigators believe Gonzalez took the boy, who has been identified as American, to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 22. They say she left him at an old warehouse and then she returned home. Mexican officials who found the boy say he speaks and understands English.

El Paso police on Friday released photos of the then-unidentified boy. Gonzalez called police Saturday to report her son had been kidnapped.

Online records don't list an attorney for Gonzalez, whose bond is $10,000.

Police didn't immediately provide details on the boy's current status.