Oregon city approves permit for US' 1st all-wood high-rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City officials in Portland, Oregon, have approved a construction permit for the first all-wood high-rise building in the nation.

Developers announcing the approval Tuesday say it's a milestone for wood technology.

State officials hope it could help parts of rural Oregon reboot a dwindling timber industry.

The 11-story building called Framework will use a technology called cross-laminated timber, or C-L-T, that tests have shown can withstand big earthquakes.

Developers worked with scientists at Portland State University and Oregon State University to prove that the materials meet all building and fire safety codes.

The building will house offices for Albina Community Bank and its parent, Beneficial State Bank, as well as subsidized apartments.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.