Team New Zealand capsizes in America's Cup challenger race

Emirates Team New Zealand has capsized at the start of an America's Cup challenger semifinal race, throwing at least one crewman into the water and damaging the 50-foot catamaran.

It was a harrowing end to a chaotic afternoon on Bermuda's stormy Great Sound on Tuesday.

The Kiwi boat appeared to get on its hydrofoils too quickly and lost control, with its bows digging into the water and the boat flipping in what's called a pitch-pole.

All the crewmen appeared to be accounted for.

Britain's Ben Ainslie, who crossed the starting line ahead of New Zealand, pulled up as soon as he realized what happened.