Mexico to invest $30 million in Guatemalan milk plant

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Mexico says it will invest $30 million in a Guatemalan milk plant to increase employment and reduce emigration.

The plant will be constructed in Escuintla, 31 miles (50 kilometers) outside of Guatemala City.

A representative of Guatemala's foreign ministry told The Associated Press that the plant will generate at least 4,000 new jobs.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto emphasized the importance of "further reinforcing a frank and permanent dialogue" between the two countries. Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said that cross-border commitment is particularly important for efficient trade and migration.

The announcement was made Tuesday during Pena Nieto's first official visit to Guatemala.

Tens of thousands of Guatemalan immigrants cross the Mexican border each year in a bid to reach the United States.