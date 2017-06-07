Champions Trophy: England-New Zealand Scoreboard

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday in the Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens:

England

Jason Roy b Milne 13

Alex Hales b Milne 56

Joe Root b Anderson 64

Eoin Morgan c Ronchi b Anderson 13

Ben Stokes c Milne b Boult 48

Jos Buttler not out 61

Moeen Ali c Boult b Anderson 12

Adil Rashid lbw b Santner 12

Liam Plunkett c Southee b Milne 15

Mark Wood c Taylor b Southee 0

Jake Ball c Boult b Southee 0

Extras: (5lb, 11w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 310

Overs: 49.3

Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-118, 3-134, 4-188, 5-210, 6-230, 7-260, 8-309, 9-310, 10-310

Bowling: Tim Southee 9.3-0-44-2 (2w), Trent Boult 10-0-56-1, Adam Milne 10-0-79-3 (5w), Corey Anderson 9-0-55-3 (3w), Mitchell Santner 8-0-54-1 (1w), James Neesham 3-0-17-0.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Root b Stokes 27

Luke Ronchi b Ball 0

Kane Williamson c Buttler b Wood 87

Ross Taylor c Root b Ball 39

Neil Broom lbw b Rashid 11

James Neesham c Hales b Plunkett 18

Corey Anderson c Hales b Plunkett 10

Mitchell Santner st. Buttler b Rashid 3

Adam Milne c Rashid b Plunkett 10

Tim Southee c Roy b Plunkett 2

Trent Boult not out 0

Extras: (4b, 8lb, 4w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 223

Overs: 44.3

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-63, 3-158, 4-168, 5-191, 6-194, 7-205, 8-211, 9-223, 10-223.

Bowling: Jake Ball 8-2-31-2, Mark Wood 9-0-32-1, Liam Plunkett 9.3-0-55-4, Ben Stokes 8-0-46-1 (3w), Adil Rashid 10-0-47-2 (1w)

Toss: New Zealand chose to bowl.

Result: England won by 87 runs.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel, Australia

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.