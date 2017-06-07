Champions Trophy: England-New Zealand Scoreboard

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday in the Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens:
|England
Jason Roy b Milne 13
Alex Hales b Milne 56
Joe Root b Anderson 64
Eoin Morgan c Ronchi b Anderson 13
Ben Stokes c Milne b Boult 48
Jos Buttler not out 61
Moeen Ali c Boult b Anderson 12
Adil Rashid lbw b Santner 12
Liam Plunkett c Southee b Milne 15
Mark Wood c Taylor b Southee 0
Jake Ball c Boult b Southee 0
Extras: (5lb, 11w) 16
TOTAL: (all out) 310
Overs: 49.3
Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-118, 3-134, 4-188, 5-210, 6-230, 7-260, 8-309, 9-310, 10-310
Bowling: Tim Southee 9.3-0-44-2 (2w), Trent Boult 10-0-56-1, Adam Milne 10-0-79-3 (5w), Corey Anderson 9-0-55-3 (3w), Mitchell Santner 8-0-54-1 (1w), James Neesham 3-0-17-0.
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill c Root b Stokes 27
Luke Ronchi b Ball 0
Kane Williamson c Buttler b Wood 87
Ross Taylor c Root b Ball 39
Neil Broom lbw b Rashid 11
James Neesham c Hales b Plunkett 18
Corey Anderson c Hales b Plunkett 10
Mitchell Santner st. Buttler b Rashid 3
Adam Milne c Rashid b Plunkett 10
Tim Southee c Roy b Plunkett 2
Trent Boult not out 0
Extras: (4b, 8lb, 4w) 16
TOTAL: (all out) 223
Overs: 44.3
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-63, 3-158, 4-168, 5-191, 6-194, 7-205, 8-211, 9-223, 10-223.
Bowling: Jake Ball 8-2-31-2, Mark Wood 9-0-32-1, Liam Plunkett 9.3-0-55-4, Ben Stokes 8-0-46-1 (3w), Adil Rashid 10-0-47-2 (1w)
Toss: New Zealand chose to bowl.
Result: England won by 87 runs.
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel, Australia
TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.