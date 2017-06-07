Study finds pregnancy seems safe for breast cancer survivors

CHICAGO (AP) — A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have children. Those who later became pregnant were no more likely to have their cancer come back than those who did not have a baby.

This was true even if their cancers were the type fueled by hormones, which soar during pregnancy and theoretically might spur a recurrence.

It's a big issue — the average age of moms has been rising and more women are being diagnosed with breast cancer in their childbearing years. About 11 percent of new breast cancer cases in the U.S. are in women under 45.

The study involved more than 1,200 women in Europe. Results were discussed at an American Society of Clinical Oncology conference that ended Tuesday in Chicago.