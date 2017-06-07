Sparta Prague signs Austria striker Marc Janko

PRAGUE (AP) — Austria striker Marc Janko has moved to Sparta Prague on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old forward joins Sparta from Swiss club Basel, where his two-year contract has expired.

Janko, who scored 14 goals in 32 matches for Basel last season, previously played for clubs, including Sydney FC in Australia, Trabzonspor in Turkey, Porto in Portugal and Twente in the Netherlands, along with Admira Wacker and Red Bull Salzburg in his home country.

Janko scored 28 goals in 63 international games for Austria.