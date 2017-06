CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — England beat New Zealand by 87 runs in the Champions Trophy Group A match at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday:

___

England 310 in 49.3 overs (Joe Root 64, Jos Buttler 61 not out, Alex Hales 56, Ben Stokes 48; Corey Anderson 3-55, Adam Milne 3-79) def. New Zealand 223 in 44.3 overs (Kane Williamson 87, Ross Taylor 39; Liam Plunkett 4-55, Jake Ball 2-31, Adil Rashid 2-47) by 87 runs