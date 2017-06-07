Raees replaces injured Riaz in Pakistan CT squad

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Rumman Raees is joining Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad in place of fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Riaz injured his ankle during Pakistan's 124-run defeat in Group B against India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council said Tuesday that it had approved the 25-year-old Raees joining Pakistan's squad.

The left-arm quick has made only two ODI appearances for No. 8-ranked Pakistan.

Pakistan next plays South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Riaz was ruled out of the rest of the June 1-18 tournament on Monday and will be out for at least two weeks. He conceded the most expensive figures in the Champions Trophy, 87 in 8.1 overs, in the loss to India.