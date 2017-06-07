House set to condemn Turkish security attack on protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans and Democrats are set to unleash a wave of bipartisan fury against Turkey over violence against peaceful protesters carried out by bodyguards traveling with the country's president.

Lawmakers are expected to overwhelmingly approve a resolution Tuesday calling for members of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahnz) security detail who were involved in the incident to be brought to justice.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland are backing the resolution.

The support for the measure reflects lingering anger on Capitol Hill over the attacks outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington last month.

House Speaker Paul Ryan had demanded that Erdogan and other Turkish leaders condemn and apologize for the "brutal behavior against innocent civilians exercising their First Amendment rights."