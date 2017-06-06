Meet the man with a hand in 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'

NEW YORK (AP) — At first blush, the Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen" don't seem to have a lot in common — other than being hits both onstage and online.

But if you listen very closely, you might hear in the music of each a crucial connective tissue. That would be Alex Lacamoire, the music supervisor and orchestrator for both shows and the man who oversaw their cast albums.

Lacamoire, who has won two Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards for working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on "In the Heights" and "Hamilton," is a favorite to add to his trophy case this week at the Tonys after his work with Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on "Dear Evan Hansen."