Buttler hits rapid 61 as England all out for 310 against NZ

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Jos Buttler hit an undefeated 61 off 48 balls as an inconsistent England scored a competitive 310 all out against New Zealand at a windy Sophia Gardens in the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, England was all out in 49.3 overs in the Group A game after a disappointing final over, which saw only one run. Tim Southee bowled tailenders Jake Ball and Mark Wood for golden ducks, while Buttler was stranded at the other end.

Southee ended on 2-44 off 9.3 overs, Adam Milne took 3-79 and Corey Anderson 3-55.

Buttler at least had the pleasure of sending Trent Boult (1-56) for a sensational six in the 46th over after the wicketkeeper-batsman calmly stepped aside and tipped the ball backward over his shoulder. The ball was going out of the entire ground until it hit the camera gantry. Butler's innings included two fours and two sixes.

Like the weather veering from bright sunshine to threatening showers, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made 21 bowling changes as the Black Caps successfully limited their suffering at the hands of England's deep batting lineup. Ben Stokes proved a huge threat with 48 off 53, including four fours and two sixes, before looping an uppercut almost straight to Milne at third man.

Earlier, Hales scored his second 50 of the tournament but was bowled by Milne for 56 off 62, right after hitting the same bowler for six over longoff.

That brought together Root and Morgan at 118-2. Not for long, with Morgan dismissed for 13 in 12 balls after nicking the ball behind while attempting to punish Anderson.

Joe Root proved the usual rock for England, hitting 64 off 65, with four fours and two sixes, but went after chopping the ball back onto his wicket against Anderson.

Victory will put England through to the semifinals of a tournament it has never won and the hosts took a calculated risk in its only change to team selection. On a short-boundary pitch, England opted for a second spinner — Adil Rashid — to replace the injured Chris Woakes.

New Zealand, which won the tournament in 2000, kept the same team from its opener against Australia, which was abandoned with no result because of rain.

England leads the group after beating Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Play was stopped with one ball left in the seventh over as players from both sides gathered by the wicket to observe a minute's silence for victims of the London Bridge attacks on Saturday night.