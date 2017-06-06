  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/06 22:01
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 38 30 3 5 85 33 93
Tottenham 38 26 8 4 86 26 86
Manchester City 38 23 9 6 80 39 78
Liverpool 38 22 10 6 78 42 76
Arsenal 38 23 6 9 77 44 75
Manchester United 38 18 15 5 54 29 69
Everton 38 17 10 11 62 44 61
Southampton 38 12 10 16 41 48 46
Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 55 67 46
West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 43 51 45
West Ham 38 12 9 17 47 64 45
Leicester 38 12 8 18 48 63 44
Stoke 38 11 11 16 41 56 44
Crystal Palace 38 12 5 21 50 63 41
Swansea 38 12 5 21 45 70 41
Burnley 38 11 7 20 39 55 40
Watford 38 11 7 20 40 68 40
r-Hull 38 9 7 22 37 80 34
r-Middlesbrough 38 5 13 20 27 53 28
r-Sunderland 38 6 6 26 29 69 24

r-Relegated

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
p-Newcastle 46 29 7 10 85 40 94
p-Brighton 46 28 9 9 74 40 93
pp-Reading 46 26 7 13 68 64 85
pp-Sheffield Wednesday 46 24 9 13 60 45 81
pp-Huddersfield 46 25 6 15 56 58 81
pp-Fulham 46 22 14 10 85 57 80
Leeds 46 22 9 15 61 47 75
Norwich 46 20 10 16 85 69 70
Derby 46 18 13 15 54 50 67
Brentford 46 18 10 18 75 65 64
Preston 46 16 14 16 64 63 62
Cardiff 46 17 11 18 60 61 62
Aston Villa 46 16 14 16 47 48 62
Barnsley 46 15 13 18 64 67 58
Wolverhampton 46 16 10 20 54 58 58
Ipswich 46 13 16 17 48 58 55
Bristol City 46 15 9 22 60 66 54
Queens Park Rangers 46 15 8 23 52 66 53
Birmingham 46 13 14 19 45 64 53
Burton Albion 46 13 13 20 49 63 52
Nottingham Forest 46 14 9 23 62 72 51
r-Blackburn 46 12 15 19 53 65 51
r-Wigan 46 10 12 24 40 57 42
r-Rotherham 46 5 8 33 40 98 23

p-Clinched Promotion

pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff

r-Relegated

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
p-Sheffield United 46 30 10 6 92 47 100
p-Bolton 46 25 11 10 68 36 86
Scunthorpe 46 24 10 12 80 54 82
Fleetwood Town 46 23 13 10 64 43 82
Bradford 46 20 19 7 62 43 79
Millwall 46 20 13 13 66 57 73
Southend 46 20 12 14 70 53 72
Oxford United 46 20 9 17 65 52 69
Rochdale 46 19 12 15 71 62 69
Bristol Rovers 46 18 12 16 68 70 66
Peterborough 46 17 11 18 62 62 62
Milton Keynes Dons 46 16 13 17 60 58 61
Charlton 46 14 18 14 60 53 60
Walsall 46 14 16 16 51 58 58
AFC Wimbledon 46 13 18 15 52 55 57
Northampton 46 14 11 21 60 73 53
Oldham 46 12 17 17 31 44 53
Shrewsbury 46 13 12 21 46 63 51
Bury 46 13 11 22 61 73 50
Gillingham 46 12 14 20 59 79 50
r-Port Vale 46 12 13 21 45 70 49
r-Swindon 46 11 11 24 44 66 44
r-Coventry 46 9 12 25 37 68 39
r-Chesterfield 46 9 10 27 43 78 37

p-Clinched Promotion

r-Relegated

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
p-Portsmouth 46 26 9 11 79 40 87
p-Plymouth 46 26 9 11 71 46 87
p-Doncaster 46 25 10 11 85 55 85
pp-Luton Town 46 20 17 9 70 43 77
pp-Exeter 46 21 8 17 75 56 71
pp-Carlisle 46 18 17 11 69 68 71
pp-Blackpool 46 18 16 12 69 46 70
Colchester 46 19 12 15 67 57 69
Wycombe 46 19 12 15 58 53 69
Stevenage 46 20 7 19 67 63 67
Cambridge United 46 19 9 18 58 50 66
Mansfield Town 46 17 15 14 54 50 66
Accrington Stanley 46 17 14 15 59 56 65
Grimsby Town 46 17 11 18 59 63 62
Barnet 46 14 15 17 57 64 57
Notts County 46 16 8 22 54 76 56
Crewe 46 14 13 19 58 67 55
Morecambe 46 14 10 22 53 73 52
Crawley Town 46 13 12 21 53 71 51
Yeovil 46 11 17 18 49 64 50
Cheltenham 46 12 14 20 49 69 50
Newport County 46 12 12 22 51 73 48
r-Hartlepool 46 11 13 22 54 75 46
r-Leyton Orient 46 10 6 30 47 87 36

p-Clinched Promotion

pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff

r-Relegated