Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 6, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Downpours;28;24;Cloudy with showers;29;25;SSE;8;85%;100%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;38;31;Sunny and hotter;43;30;NNE;12;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;W;18;31%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;23;17;Plenty of sunshine;25;18;E;19;57%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;15;12;A p.m. t-shower;17;13;W;43;70%;80%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;A morning shower;18;10;WSW;10;63%;55%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and hot;38;23;SE;20;16%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;19;9;Nice with some sun;23;13;WSW;14;38%;20%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers around;19;15;Showers and t-storms;21;17;NNE;5;88%;92%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;29;17;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;WNW;9;54%;26%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;14;9;A few showers;15;9;SSW;13;76%;78%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;27;Sunny and hot;45;26;NW;18;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a shower;35;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SW;11;56%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;30;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;W;15;82%;76%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;27;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;13;77%;82%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;22;18;SSW;18;64%;27%;6

Beijing, China;A couple of showers;20;14;Sunny and warmer;31;18;NW;14;34%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;31;17;A shower or t-storm;26;13;NNW;11;61%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;25;12;A p.m. t-shower;19;12;SSW;24;51%;84%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;20;11;A little a.m. rain;19;11;NNW;9;77%;90%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;15;Sunny and nice;28;14;E;12;56%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong thunderstorms;31;13;Some sun and cooler;22;11;WNW;17;45%;3%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A t-shower, cooler;15;10;A p.m. t-shower;18;11;SW;29;57%;67%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;28;14;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;19;ESE;6;54%;80%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Strong thunderstorms;30;14;Not as warm;24;12;NW;20;43%;27%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;Partly sunny;17;11;NNW;14;70%;54%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;16;A stray shower;31;17;NW;8;32%;46%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and cooler;20;17;A little a.m. rain;25;16;W;24;73%;62%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;25;Very hot;41;25;ENE;14;13%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Rain, windy, cooler;14;10;WSW;51;74%;96%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;22;A t-storm in spots;27;22;SSE;6;68%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;40;28;A t-storm or two;36;27;WSW;15;63%;82%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;14;Sunlit and nice;21;13;N;17;50%;0%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;32;26;A couple of t-storms;29;26;WSW;13;84%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;19;10;Cooler with rain;14;10;SSW;30;76%;92%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;NW;18;75%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;31;19;Sun and some clouds;29;18;NE;10;62%;25%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;22;A shower in places;31;22;SSW;15;69%;51%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;44;31;Hazy with a t-storm;41;29;ESE;8;55%;80%;10

Denver, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;24;12;A t-storm around;26;12;SSW;11;53%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;36;28;Clouds and sun, hot;36;27;S;8;65%;54%;10

Dili, East Timor;A shower;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;SE;10;57%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A t-shower, windy;15;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;11;SSW;20;65%;89%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;27;17;Pleasant and warmer;31;17;N;11;26%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, warm;28;20;Mostly sunny;25;21;ENE;21;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy thunderstorms;37;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;ENE;9;78%;87%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;NNE;8;49%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;16;81%;78%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warmer;20;7;Mainly cloudy;19;10;E;21;60%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty showers;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;11;81%;71%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SE;11;77%;64%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;26;55%;46%;11

Hyderabad, India;Heavy thunderstorms;37;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;WSW;16;70%;76%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;41;25;A stray thunderstorm;37;25;NE;20;46%;42%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;22;17;Sunny and warmer;27;19;ENE;8;65%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;10;72%;65%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;27;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;24;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;Plenty of sun;19;5;NW;13;60%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;32;12;Plenty of sunshine;32;12;NNW;8;13%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;34;29;A t-storm around;35;29;SW;17;66%;64%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;19;SSE;9;75%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;44;29;Mostly cloudy, hot;44;29;NW;10;9%;2%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Humid and warmer;32;17;WNW;10;36%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;32;27;Partly sunny, breezy;32;27;ESE;25;59%;4%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Decreasing clouds;31;22;W;8;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A strong t-storm;37;27;A shower or t-storm;36;27;S;10;67%;74%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;7;75%;65%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;0;Partial sunshine;14;-1;NW;22;54%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;9;74%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;21;17;Nice with some sun;22;17;SSE;18;66%;10%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;16;NNW;12;45%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;15;10;Warmer;19;13;SW;32;54%;58%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;24;15;Turning sunny;24;15;S;9;67%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;22;Sunny and nice;29;22;SSE;10;67%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sunny and hot;33;18;ENE;7;36%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;30;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;WSW;12;74%;68%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;32;23;A few showers;31;23;NNE;7;74%;87%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;33;26;Some sun, a t-storm;34;26;E;9;70%;82%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;13;6;Partly sunny;14;5;SW;9;67%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;13;A t-storm in spots;27;16;E;9;40%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;31;26;Thunderstorms;29;25;S;19;82%;87%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Pleasant and warmer;22;10;A heavy p.m. t-storm;21;10;NW;17;71%;72%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;25;A brief shower;31;25;SW;22;66%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;15;5;Partial sunshine;16;9;NE;12;78%;60%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;19;9;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;WSW;1;53%;3%;7

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;16;9;Warmer with a shower;21;10;NW;11;55%;45%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;29;A shower or t-storm;33;29;SW;18;76%;77%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;N;10;59%;12%;9

New York, United States;Showers;15;12;Warmer, morning mist;19;12;S;10;59%;53%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;Sunny and very warm;33;20;W;14;38%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;26;12;Rather cloudy, warm;23;11;N;19;52%;74%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;26;17;Rain at times;22;18;NE;9;76%;90%;4

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;20;11;Rain, heavy at times;14;10;ESE;17;78%;94%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;15;5;Pleasant and warmer;25;10;W;10;57%;5%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;26;A morning t-storm;29;26;ESE;12;80%;56%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;30;26;SSW;12;87%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;24;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;ENE;10;83%;85%;7

Paris, France;A t-shower in spots;16;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;SW;19;47%;61%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;E;11;57%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy showers;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;10;72%;71%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Low clouds;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SE;17;74%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;SE;7;46%;12%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;25;10;A p.m. t-shower;19;9;SW;21;46%;58%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;26;16;A little a.m. rain;24;13;SW;14;65%;57%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;23;10;Spotty showers;22;10;ENE;15;62%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and delightful;25;14;Sunny;29;19;SW;13;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;A few showers;30;25;SE;17;68%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, cooler;10;5;Mostly cloudy;10;4;NNE;24;51%;8%;3

Riga, Latvia;Some sun and warmer;21;12;Occasional rain;22;8;WNW;20;65%;69%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;ENE;8;69%;16%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;39;24;Sunny and very warm;42;25;NNE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;14;SSE;12;46%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;19;9;A shower in places;22;11;E;8;58%;42%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;18;12;Low clouds breaking;19;14;SW;24;61%;11%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;18;Couple of t-storms;26;19;SSE;7;78%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;ESE;17;69%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A t-storm in spots;24;20;WNW;6;87%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;30;13;Partly sunny, nice;30;12;N;14;11%;0%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;0;An afternoon shower;13;3;N;3;51%;84%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;E;10;71%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Sunny and warmer;31;13;NNW;9;46%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;Inc. clouds;24;14;S;10;59%;77%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;26;17;A little a.m. rain;23;16;W;10;74%;58%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, less humid;28;21;Mostly cloudy;30;22;SE;14;47%;10%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;33;28;A t-storm in spots;33;28;SE;12;77%;67%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;Thunderstorms;26;16;S;9;80%;87%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;26;A stray shower;30;26;E;18;71%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;22;10;Pouring morning rain;15;9;S;19;77%;80%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;17;12;A stray shower;16;14;S;27;79%;79%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A thick cloud cover;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;ENE;11;67%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and warmer;19;9;Afternoon rain;22;9;SE;19;52%;88%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;NE;12;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;NNW;16;46%;46%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;36;22;Sunshine;35;22;NE;16;10%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;NNE;14;38%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;31;18;Partly sunny;31;19;NE;8;47%;13%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;24;18;Cloudy;23;19;S;23;53%;50%;6

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with rain;16;10;Mostly sunny;18;11;NNW;15;70%;4%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;WNW;16;75%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;27;19;Breezy with sunshine;28;16;WNW;25;50%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with some sun;17;3;Sunshine and nice;22;5;ENE;15;28%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Warmer;25;13;An afternoon shower;24;15;NE;7;45%;87%;6

Vienna, Austria;Strong thunderstorms;28;14;Partly sunny, cooler;20;10;WNW;15;42%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;25;Couple of t-storms;31;24;ESE;10;76%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;22;11;Rain in the morning;18;9;NW;17;76%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, humid;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;SW;18;53%;13%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning downpours;12;9;Partial sunshine;12;9;S;21;80%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;33;26;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;7;78%;83%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers and t-storms;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;14;NE;7;33%;10%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius