Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 6, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Downpours;83;76;Cloudy with showers;85;77;SSE;5;85%;100%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;100;87;Sunny and hotter;110;85;NNE;7;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;W;11;31%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;73;63;Plenty of sunshine;77;65;E;12;57%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;59;53;A p.m. t-shower;63;56;W;27;70%;80%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;63;50;A morning shower;64;51;WSW;6;63%;55%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;99;72;Sunny and hot;100;73;SE;13;16%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;67;47;Nice with some sun;73;56;WSW;9;38%;20%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers around;67;59;Showers and t-storms;71;63;NNE;3;88%;92%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;85;62;Sunshine, pleasant;83;66;WNW;6;54%;26%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;58;49;A few showers;59;48;SSW;8;76%;78%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;81;Sunny and hot;113;79;NW;11;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a shower;95;75;Partly sunny;93;75;SW;7;56%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;87;69;A t-storm in spots;79;69;W;9;82%;76%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;91;80;Showers and t-storms;88;79;SSW;8;77%;82%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;72;65;SSW;11;64%;27%;6

Beijing, China;A couple of showers;68;57;Sunny and warmer;88;64;NW;9;34%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;88;63;A shower or t-storm;79;56;NNW;7;61%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;77;53;A p.m. t-shower;66;54;SSW;15;51%;84%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;67;52;A little a.m. rain;66;52;NNW;6;77%;90%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;58;Sunny and nice;83;57;E;8;56%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong thunderstorms;87;56;Some sun and cooler;71;51;WNW;11;45%;3%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A t-shower, cooler;59;50;A p.m. t-shower;65;52;SW;18;57%;67%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;82;56;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;66;ESE;4;54%;80%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Strong thunderstorms;87;57;Not as warm;75;53;NW;13;43%;27%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;59;46;Partly sunny;63;52;NNW;8;70%;54%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;60;A stray shower;88;62;NW;5;32%;46%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and cooler;68;63;A little a.m. rain;76;61;W;15;73%;62%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;77;Very hot;106;77;ENE;9;13%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;Rain, windy, cooler;58;50;WSW;32;74%;96%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;71;A t-storm in spots;81;72;SSE;4;68%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;104;83;A t-storm or two;96;80;WSW;9;63%;82%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;58;Sunlit and nice;70;56;N;10;50%;0%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;89;79;A couple of t-storms;85;80;WSW;8;84%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;66;51;Cooler with rain;58;50;SSW;18;76%;92%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;81;74;Mostly sunny;82;73;NW;11;75%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;88;66;Sun and some clouds;85;64;NE;6;62%;25%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;84;72;A shower in places;88;72;SSW;10;69%;51%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;111;88;Hazy with a t-storm;106;85;ESE;5;55%;80%;10

Denver, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;75;53;A t-storm around;78;54;SSW;7;53%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;96;82;Clouds and sun, hot;97;81;S;5;65%;54%;10

Dili, East Timor;A shower;90;75;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;SE;6;57%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A t-shower, windy;59;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;52;SSW;12;65%;89%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;80;62;Pleasant and warmer;88;62;N;7;26%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, warm;83;68;Mostly sunny;77;69;ENE;13;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy thunderstorms;99;76;A couple of t-storms;88;77;ENE;6;78%;87%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;74;43;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;NNE;5;49%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;78;Showers and t-storms;85;77;S;10;81%;78%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warmer;68;45;Mainly cloudy;65;50;E;13;60%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty showers;88;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;SW;7;81%;71%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SE;7;77%;64%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;A morning shower;86;74;ENE;16;55%;46%;11

Hyderabad, India;Heavy thunderstorms;98;76;A shower or t-storm;86;76;WSW;10;70%;76%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;107;77;A stray thunderstorm;99;78;NE;13;46%;42%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;72;62;Sunny and warmer;81;65;ENE;5;65%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ESE;6;72%;65%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;80;Sunny and very warm;99;82;N;15;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;Plenty of sun;67;40;NW;8;60%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;90;54;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;NNW;5;13%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;93;85;A t-storm around;95;85;SW;10;66%;64%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A shower or t-storm;79;67;SSE;5;75%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;111;85;Mostly cloudy, hot;111;83;NW;6;9%;2%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;Humid and warmer;90;62;WNW;6;36%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;89;81;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;ESE;15;59%;4%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;87;72;Decreasing clouds;87;71;W;5;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A strong t-storm;99;81;A shower or t-storm;96;80;S;6;67%;74%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the a.m.;94;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;N;5;75%;65%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;32;Partial sunshine;57;31;NW;14;54%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;6;74%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;70;63;Nice with some sun;71;63;SSE;11;66%;10%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;61;NNW;7;45%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;58;50;Warmer;66;55;SW;20;54%;58%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;76;60;Turning sunny;75;59;S;6;67%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;83;71;Sunny and nice;83;71;SSE;6;67%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;84;59;Sunny and hot;91;64;ENE;4;36%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;86;81;Mostly cloudy;86;81;WSW;7;74%;68%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;89;74;A few showers;88;74;NNE;4;74%;87%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;92;79;Some sun, a t-storm;93;79;E;6;70%;82%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;56;43;Partly sunny;57;41;SW;6;67%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;82;55;A t-storm in spots;81;61;E;6;40%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;87;79;Thunderstorms;85;77;S;12;82%;87%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Pleasant and warmer;72;50;A heavy p.m. t-storm;69;49;NW;11;71%;72%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;94;78;A brief shower;87;76;SW;14;66%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;59;41;Partial sunshine;60;49;NE;7;78%;60%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;66;49;Pleasant and warmer;76;57;WSW;1;53%;3%;7

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;60;49;Warmer with a shower;70;51;NW;7;55%;45%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;84;A shower or t-storm;91;83;SW;11;76%;77%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;N;6;59%;12%;9

New York, United States;Showers;59;53;Warmer, morning mist;65;53;S;6;59%;53%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;Sunny and very warm;91;68;W;9;38%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;79;54;Rather cloudy, warm;74;51;N;12;52%;74%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;78;63;Rain at times;71;64;NE;6;76%;90%;4

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;69;53;Rain, heavy at times;57;50;ESE;11;78%;94%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;59;42;Pleasant and warmer;76;51;W;6;57%;5%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;84;79;A morning t-storm;85;80;ESE;8;80%;56%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;88;78;Couple of t-storms;85;78;SSW;8;87%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;87;76;Heavy p.m. showers;86;75;ENE;6;83%;85%;7

Paris, France;A t-shower in spots;61;51;A shower in the a.m.;67;55;SW;12;47%;61%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;77;46;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;E;7;57%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy showers;89;78;Partly sunny;90;78;SSW;6;72%;71%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Low clouds;84;76;Partly sunny;85;75;SE;11;74%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;4;46%;12%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;76;51;A p.m. t-shower;66;49;SW;13;46%;58%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;80;60;A little a.m. rain;75;55;SW;9;65%;57%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;74;51;Spotty showers;71;50;ENE;10;62%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and delightful;77;58;Sunny;84;66;SW;8;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;84;76;A few showers;85;76;SE;10;68%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, cooler;50;40;Mostly cloudy;50;39;NNE;15;51%;8%;3

Riga, Latvia;Some sun and warmer;70;53;Occasional rain;72;46;WNW;12;65%;69%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;Mostly sunny, humid;85;70;ENE;5;69%;16%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;101;74;Sunny and very warm;107;76;NNE;6;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;82;62;Mostly sunny;84;58;SSE;8;46%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;66;48;A shower in places;72;52;E;5;58%;42%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;65;53;Low clouds breaking;66;58;SW;15;61%;11%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;81;65;Couple of t-storms;79;66;SSE;4;78%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;A shower in spots;88;79;ESE;11;69%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;67;A t-storm in spots;75;68;WNW;4;87%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;86;55;Partly sunny, nice;87;54;N;9;11%;0%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;61;32;An afternoon shower;56;38;N;2;51%;84%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny;86;74;E;6;71%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;Sunny and warmer;88;56;NNW;6;46%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;78;55;Inc. clouds;76;57;S;6;59%;77%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;78;63;A little a.m. rain;74;61;W;6;74%;58%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, less humid;82;70;Mostly cloudy;86;72;SE;9;47%;10%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;91;83;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SE;7;77%;67%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;80;58;Thunderstorms;79;60;S;6;80%;87%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;85;78;A stray shower;87;78;E;11;71%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;71;50;Pouring morning rain;59;48;S;12;77%;80%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;63;53;A stray shower;62;57;S;17;79%;79%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A thick cloud cover;91;79;A t-storm around;93;79;ENE;7;67%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and warmer;66;48;Afternoon rain;71;48;SE;12;52%;88%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;NE;8;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;NNW;10;46%;46%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;96;71;Sunshine;95;72;NE;10;10%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;87;68;Mostly sunny;87;69;NNE;9;38%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;88;65;Partly sunny;87;65;NE;5;47%;13%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;75;64;Cloudy;74;67;S;14;53%;50%;6

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with rain;61;51;Mostly sunny;65;52;NNW;9;70%;4%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;76;66;WNW;10;75%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;81;66;Breezy with sunshine;83;62;WNW;15;50%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with some sun;63;37;Sunshine and nice;72;41;ENE;10;28%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Warmer;77;56;An afternoon shower;74;58;NE;4;45%;87%;6

Vienna, Austria;Strong thunderstorms;83;57;Partly sunny, cooler;68;50;WNW;9;42%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;77;Couple of t-storms;87;76;ESE;6;76%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;72;53;Rain in the morning;65;49;NW;11;76%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, humid;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;SW;11;53%;13%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning downpours;54;48;Partial sunshine;54;48;S;13;80%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;91;78;Couple of t-storms;88;78;SSW;4;78%;83%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers and t-storms;86;58;Mostly sunny;87;58;NE;5;33%;10%;9



