Taipei plans to lower Taipei Metro fares for schoolchildren following criticism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei Department of Social Welfare Commissioner Hsu Li-ming (許立民) said Tuesday that the city government is planning to reduce Taipei Metro fares for schoolchildren, and the goal is 50% fare discount, following criticism from several city councilors.

Taipei City Councilor Wang Hsin-yi (王欣儀) accused Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation during a city council session on Monday of violating the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act for not making preferential fares available to children aged from six to 12 years.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that even though the schoolchildren fares will be carried out, it takes time to prepare and get budgets for the additional administrative cost.

Currently, travel on the Taipei Metro or Taipei Public Bus is free for children under six years of age; but children from six to 12 enjoy a 50% discount on the buses and only a 20% discount on the Taipei Metro.

Hsu said that planning of reducing Taipei Metro fares for schoolchildren will “go in the direction of 50% discount.”