Kremlin denies Russian hackers attacked US software firm

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has denied claims from a U.S. government intelligence report that Russian hackers had attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier before last year's presidential election.

The classified National Security Agency report, which was published online on Monday by The Intercept, said Russian military intelligence agency GRU attacked the software company and sent spear-phishing emails to local election officials around October and November.

The report did not say whether the hacking had any effect on election results.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, denied the allegations Tuesday, saying that the Kremlin did not see "any evidence to prove this information is true." He said Moscow categorically denies "the possibility" of the Russian government being behind it.