Taiwan India cooperation forum debuts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei Computer Association together with the India Taipei Association collaborated for "The 2017 Taiwan India Cooperation Forum”.

The forum is aimed to further develop and strengthen economic and trade exchanges between India and Taiwan.

"India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with market size of about $400 billion", said the director-general of India-Taipei Association Mr Sridharan Madhusudhanan.

The Indian market has great potential for Taiwan and Taiwan can provide the necessary technology in India, the cooperation will create a win win situation for both the nations.

Taipei City Computer Association Director-General Du Quanchang (杜全昌則) said that Taiwan-India economic and trade relations are highly complementary, Taiwan looks forward to shifting the supply chain to India where they can collaborate with local manufacturers to establish production plants.

Wang Meihua (王美花), executive vice president of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said that in the past because of distance and cultural factors, Taiwan had close ties with Southeast Asia, but had fewer exchanges with India. One of the most important parts of the New Southbound Policy is to design a talent training program by MediaTek to assist Indian talent in hardware design, integrate with mobile device systems, and to continue the future training program.