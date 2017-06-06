BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

PHILIPPINES-MILITANT VIDEO — It was an audacious plot sketched out in chilling detail: Islamic militants in the Philippines, including one of the world's most-wanted militant leaders, would take over a strategic southern city in their boldest attack to date. Video footage of that secret meeting, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press, offers a rare glimpse into the clandestine operations of insurgents who followed through with an unprecedented assault on the city of Marawi, parts of which they still occupy today. By Jim Gomez and Todd Pitman. Only on AP. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

CHINA-IVANKA TRUMP-MISSING INVESTIGATORS. A lawyer for one of three activists detained while investigating a Chinese company that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands in China says all three men are being held at the Ganzhou City Detention Center in southeastern China, where conditions are crowded but tolerable. By Erika Kinetz. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-REX TILLERSON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Donald Trump has asked him to rebuild the U.S. relationship with Russia and not allow the political turmoil over possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign to impede him. By Nick Perry. Sent 300 words, photo.

CHINA-US-CLIMATE — California Gov. Jerry Brown predicted Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord will prove temporary because urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions still will be required to avert disaster. By Matthew Brown. Sent 690 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-SIEGE — A gunman who killed a man and took a woman hostage before dying in a police shootout had been acquitted of plotting a terror attack at a Sydney army base in 2010. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 620 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-PLANE SCARE — Police say a passenger has been arrested after an Australian airliner landed because of a note found near a toilet. Sent 230 words.

CHINA-JAPAN-PANDAS RETURN — Three giant pandas born and raised in Japan have been returned to China under a standard agreement to encourage breeding by the rare animals. Sent 130 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

HONG KONG-IVORY BAN — African park rangers urge Hong Kong lawmakers to approve a ban on ivory sales but warned that giving in to traders' demands for compensation would fuel more elephant poaching. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 340 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stocks are mostly lower, following a drop on Wall Street, as investors look toward British elections later in the week. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 330 words, photos.

