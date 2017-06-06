Car shot 13 times before stopping for police in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- When police in New Taipei's Sanchong District were attempting to have a car pull over to check if it had been stolen, the driver, surnamed Liu (劉) refused to stop and instead sped away, leading police on a high speed chase that ended with guns blazing, Liberty Times reported.

The white Mitsubishi Colt Plus was first spotted near Shuhong East Road and Zhuweizi Street, but then quickly fled to the intersection of Chenggong Road and Huanhenan, where the little hatchback lost control and smashed into a taxi on the side of the road. It was not until the police had fired 13 warning shots and a large, blue truck blocked its path that the vehicle finally came to a halt and the driver complied with officers' commands.

According to a preliminary police investigation, two scooter drivers, surnamed Chen and Chang, who were inadvertently caught in the chaos, had sustained minor abrasions and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Upon inspection of the vehicle, police discovered amphetamines stashed inside.

Liu has been taken to the police station for questioning and the case is still pending investigation.



Video courtesy of Taiwan Observer.