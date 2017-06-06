A Taiwanese school nurse remembers schoolboy who allegedly died from abuse

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—An elementary school nurse in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City sobbed on Tuesday when she remembered that an eight-year-old schoolboy who died on Sunday as a result of alleged child abuse would ask her during medical visits to treat his injuries, “Auntie, can I hold you for a moment?”



The deceased child was originally cared by his grandfather, but returned to live with his mother and her cohabitant last year.

Autopsy shows the boy not only had wounds on his body but also suffered from burns from boiling water.

The boy’s family has been listed as a high risk family, and there had been several reports of domestic violence involving the family. However, there had not been enough intervention to stop the abuse and save the boy’s life.

The school nurse who had been treating the boy quoted the boy as saying, “Every time I did something wrong, father would hit me.” She said that wounds began to appear on his body last year, sometimes on the face and sometimes on the arms, and the boy would say to her, “Auntie, can I hold you for a moment?”

“Such a bouncy boy around me suddenly stopped coming to school one day," the school nurse sobbed.

She used phonetic symbols to write a letter to the boy in heaven, which read, “You’re a good innocent boy. Thank you for helping Auntie do so many things. Auntie will always remember you, you’re so well-behaved, and you don’t have to be afraid anymore.”

Prosecutors determined that the boy’s mother and her cohabitant were suspected of being involved in child abuse resulting in the death. A court on Monday ordered them held for further investigation.