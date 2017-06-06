Taiwanese to receive one fewer day off from work for 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- People in Taiwan will have 115 days of in 2018, one day fewer than 2017 and four fewer than 2016, with six extended public holidays, the longest being the six-day Chinese New Year holiday, as was the case last year, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration announced on Monday.

Extended public holidays for 2018:

Founding Day of the Republic of China for 2018 (3 Days): Dec. 30 - Jan. 1

Lunar New Year (6 days): Feb. 15 - Feb. 20

Children's Day and Tombsweeping Festival (5 days): April 4 - April 8

Dragon Boat Festival (3 days): June 16 - June 18

Mid-Autumn Festival (4 days): Sept. 22 to Sept. 24

Whenever a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, officials said the administration will make arrangements to turn it into an extended holiday, while the previous Saturday will be used as an official work day to compensate for the extra day(s) taken off to create the long weekends.

For example, since Tombsweeping Festival next year falls on Thursday, April 4 and the holiday will include Saturday and Sunday, for a total of five days, the previous Saturday of March 31 will be a work day.



Calendar from Directorate-General of Personnel Administration website