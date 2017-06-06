India launches its ‘Monster Rocket’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – India successfully launched its very large rocket the "GSLV Mk III" yesterday.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) carried out the launch from its Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, a barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket was launched with the G-SAT 19 communications satellite on it.

The India Express, the Indian media nicknamed it "Monster Rocket." The 141-foot (43 meter) rocket is purportedly as heavy as 200 full-grown Asian elephants. The rocket reportedly weighs 640 tons.

The successful launch of the GSLV-MKIII signifies good news for India, which in the past, relied on the international community to send its payloads into orbit.

A rocket that can carry the weight of 200 full grown elephants definitely has the potential to ferry up heavy communication satellites at a lower cost.

"The GSLV–MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission takes India closer to the next generation launch vehicle and satellite capability,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the launch. "The nation is proud!"