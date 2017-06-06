BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|020
|200
|003—7
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|100—3
|10
|1
Fiers, Guduan (6), Hoyt (6), Harris (8), M.Feliz (9) and McCann; Kennedy, Strahm (6), Moylan (7), Soria (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Fiers 3-2. L_Kennedy 0-6. HRs_Houston, Gurriel, McCann. Kansas City, Bonifacio.
___
|Toronto
|100
|010
|010—3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|030
|200
|00x—5
|5
|0
Happ, D.Barnes (6), Beliveau (8) and Martin; Manaea, Axford (7), Hendriks (8), Casilla (9) and Phegley. W_Manaea 5-3. L_Happ 0-4. Sv_Casilla (9). HRs_Toronto, Smoak. Oakland, Healy 2.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|000—2
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|40x—4
|6
|0
Martinez, Siegrist (7), Brebbia (8) and Molina; Wojciechowski, Bonilla (7), Lorenzen (8), Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_Bonilla 1-3. L_Martinez 4-5. Sv_Iglesias (10).
___
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
|Chicago
|200
|100
|00x—3
|6
|0
Straily, Ziegler (8) and Realmuto; Butler, Montgomery (6) and Contreras. W_Butler 3-1. L_Straily 4-4. Sv_Montgomery (2). HRs_Chicago, Almora, Bryant.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|023—7
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
Samardzija, Strickland (8), Melancon (9) and Posey; Guerra, Hughes (6), Scahill (7), N.Feliz (9) and Pina. W_Samardzija 2-7. L_Scahill 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Nunez.
___
|Philadelphia
|301
|500
|020—11
|13
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|210
|100—
|4
|8
|0
Pivetta, Gomez (6), Ramos (8), Garcia (9) and Knapp; Colon, Freeman (4), O'Flaherty (7), Jackson (8) and Flowers. W_Pivetta 1-2. L_Colon 2-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Joseph, Herrera, Altherr.
___
|Washington
|010
|210
|000—4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
G.Gonzalez, Romero (7), Albers (9), O.Perez (9) and Wieters; Ryu, Morrow (8) and A.Barnes, Grandal. W_G.Gonzalez 5-1. L_Ryu 2-6. Sv_O.Perez (1). HRs_Washington, Rendon.