BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/06/06 13:29
Monday's Major League Baseball Linescores

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 020 200 003—7 10 1
Kansas City 000 200 100—3 10 1

Fiers, Guduan (6), Hoyt (6), Harris (8), M.Feliz (9) and McCann; Kennedy, Strahm (6), Moylan (7), Soria (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Fiers 3-2. L_Kennedy 0-6. HRs_Houston, Gurriel, McCann. Kansas City, Bonifacio.

___

Toronto 100 010 010—3 7 0
Oakland 030 200 00x—5 5 0

Happ, D.Barnes (6), Beliveau (8) and Martin; Manaea, Axford (7), Hendriks (8), Casilla (9) and Phegley. W_Manaea 5-3. L_Happ 0-4. Sv_Casilla (9). HRs_Toronto, Smoak. Oakland, Healy 2.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 020 000—2 8 0
Cincinnati 000 000 40x—4 6 0

Martinez, Siegrist (7), Brebbia (8) and Molina; Wojciechowski, Bonilla (7), Lorenzen (8), Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_Bonilla 1-3. L_Martinez 4-5. Sv_Iglesias (10).

___

Miami 000 001 000—1 6 0
Chicago 200 100 00x—3 6 0

Straily, Ziegler (8) and Realmuto; Butler, Montgomery (6) and Contreras. W_Butler 3-1. L_Straily 4-4. Sv_Montgomery (2). HRs_Chicago, Almora, Bryant.

___

San Francisco 000 110 023—7 11 1
Milwaukee 200 000 000—2 6 1

Samardzija, Strickland (8), Melancon (9) and Posey; Guerra, Hughes (6), Scahill (7), N.Feliz (9) and Pina. W_Samardzija 2-7. L_Scahill 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Nunez.

___

Philadelphia 301 500 020—11 13 0
Atlanta 000 210 100— 4 8 0

Pivetta, Gomez (6), Ramos (8), Garcia (9) and Knapp; Colon, Freeman (4), O'Flaherty (7), Jackson (8) and Flowers. W_Pivetta 1-2. L_Colon 2-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Joseph, Herrera, Altherr.

___

Washington 010 210 000—4 7 0
Los Angeles 000 002 000—2 6 1

G.Gonzalez, Romero (7), Albers (9), O.Perez (9) and Wieters; Ryu, Morrow (8) and A.Barnes, Grandal. W_G.Gonzalez 5-1. L_Ryu 2-6. Sv_O.Perez (1). HRs_Washington, Rendon.