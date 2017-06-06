BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Boston
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Baltimore
|29
|26
|.527
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|30
|.492
|5½
|Toronto
|28
|30
|.483
|6
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|26
|.527
|1
|Detroit
|28
|28
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|24
|31
|.436
|6
|Kansas City
|24
|32
|.429
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|16
|.724
|—
|Los Angeles
|29
|31
|.483
|14
|Seattle
|28
|30
|.483
|14
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|15½
|Oakland
|25
|32
|.439
|16½
___
|Monday's Games
Houston 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 5, Toronto 3
|Tuesday's Games
Boston (Pomeranz 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5)
Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4)
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3)
L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-3)
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0)
Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0)
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2)
Toronto (Estrada 4-3) at Oakland (Hahn 1-4)
Minnesota (Santiago 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-0)