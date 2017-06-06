BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/06 13:28
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 22 .593
Boston 31 25 .554 2
Baltimore 29 26 .527
Tampa Bay 29 30 .492
Toronto 28 30 .483 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 24 .547
Cleveland 29 26 .527 1
Detroit 28 28 .500
Chicago 24 31 .436 6
Kansas City 24 32 .429
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 16 .724
Los Angeles 29 31 .483 14
Seattle 28 30 .483 14
Texas 26 31 .456 15½
Oakland 25 32 .439 16½

Monday's Games

Houston 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Pomeranz 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5)

Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4)

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3)

L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-3)

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0)

Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0)

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2)

Toronto (Estrada 4-3) at Oakland (Hahn 1-4)

Minnesota (Santiago 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-0)