  1. Home
  2. World

California Gov. Brown says US will stay in climate fight

By  Associated Press
2017/06/06 12:28

California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, exchanges memorandum of understanding with China's Science and Technology Minister Wan Gang after th

California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, shakes hands with China's Science and Technology Minister Wan Gang after signing a memorandum of und

California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, chats with China's Science and Technology Minister Wan Gang as they attend the Clean Energy Minister

California Gov. Jerry Brown waves to photographers as he arrives for the Clean Energy Ministerial International Forum on Electric Vehic

California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, shakes hands with China's Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang after the signing a memorandum

BEIJING (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown predicts that President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord will prove temporary because of the urgency of the issue.

Brown told The Associated Press on the sidelines of a clean energy conference in Beijing on Tuesday that China, Europe and U.S. state governors will for now fill the gap left by the federal government's move to abdicate leadership on the issue.

Brown said science, facts and international pressure will eventually bring the United States back into the fold in cooperative efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Brown also signed agreements with China's central government and two provinces to collaborate on countering climate change.

Trump's decision to leave the accord has drawn heavy criticism within the U.S. and internationally.