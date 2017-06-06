Astros use 2 homers to beat Royals for 11th straight win

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer and Brian McCann had a two-run shot as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in Major League Baseball on Monday night for their 11th straight win.

It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record. They won 12 straight in 1999 and 2004. Houston has also won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record. They're 22-6 away from home this season.

McCann homered in the fourth after Marwin Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning.

Gurriel homered in the ninth. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

McCann started a two-run second inning with a one-out double and scored on Japanese outfielder Nori Aoki's single. George Springer's two-out single scored Gurriel, who had walked.

Astros starter Mike Fiers (3-2) worked five innings plus two batters. He was charged with two runs, seven hits and a walk. Fiers is 6-0 in his past 10 road starts dating to Aug. 20.

The Royals scored a pair of runs in the second. Brandon Moss doubled to score Eric Hosmer, while Alcides Escobar's bunt single got Mike Moustakas home.

Rookie Jorge Bonifacio homered off James Hoyt in the seventh to trim the lead to 4-3.

The Royals had Hosmer at third and Moustakas at first with none out in the sixth, but failed to score. Moss and Escobar struck out to end the inning.

Ian Kennedy (0-6) took the loss, giving up four runs, six hits and three walks over five innings. Kennedy, who is in the second season of a five-year, $70 million contract, is winless in 14 starts since a Sept. 11 victory.

Whit Merrifield went 0 for 5 to snap his 19-game hitting streak, which is the longest in the majors this season.

Royals manager Ned Yost moved Merrifield to the top of the batting order and rookie Bonifacio to the second slot.

"I'm just trying to find some production," Yost said. "We got shutout for the sixth time (Sunday)."

Moustakas, who has been batting second, was moved to sixth. He has 14 home runs, but 10 are solos.

"In the 2-hole, there haven't been a whole lot of RBI opportunities for him," Yost said.

Alcides Escobar was dropped from leadoff to eighth.

