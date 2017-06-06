Butler and Bryant lift Cubs to 4 straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Butler pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 in Major League Baseball on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Albert Almora Jr. added a solo shot as Chicago remained perfect on its 10-game homestand after going winless on a six-game West Coast trip. With closer Wade Davis on paternity leave, Mike Montgomery pitched 3 1/3 innings for his second save in his first appearance since May 28.

Miami had won three straight and seven of eight. Marcell Ozuna had two hits, but the Marlins' lineup struggled for the most part on an unseasonably cool, breezy night at Wrigley Field.

Butler (3-1) was working on a shutout before Dee Gordon hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, trimming Chicago's lead to 3-1. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-out double, chasing Butler.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning as the Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the slumping Cardinals.

St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez (4-5) was dominant through six innings before wilting in the seventh as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight and eighth in 11 games.

The Reds had lost two in a row and five of six going into the opener of this four-game series.

Martinez, who was 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA in his previous six starts, faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings with the help of catcher Yadier Molina, who threw out major league stolen base leader Billy Hamilton trying to swipe third in the first inning and Adam Duvall attempting to steal second in the second.

GIANTS 7, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning and Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning as the Giants beat the Brewers.

Hill drove in two with two outs off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2).

Samardzija (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first but quickly settled down, retiring 19 consecutive batters in one stretch.

Milwaukee's first-inning runs came in an unusual fashion. With runners on second and third and one out, Hernan Perez lofted a fly to left. Eric Sogard tagged and scored when left fielder Orlando Calixte's throw sailed high over catcher Buster Posey and caromed off the wall behind home plate. The ball dropped behind the padding and out of play, allowing another run to score.

PHILLIES 11, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles while Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Braves.

Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three straight games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913. He had three extra-base hits for the second straight game, with a homer in each one.

Aaron Altherr added a two-run shot off Eric O'Flaherty in the eighth.

Braves 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon endured another rocky start, allowing eight runs.

Nick Pivetta (1-2) permitted three runs in five innings for his first major league win.