Wife gets student convicted of adultery for affair with her husband

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A woman has been sentenced to 7 months in prison for adultery with a married professor at Tainan National University of the Arts (TNUA), after he confessed to his wife and she pressed charges against the former student, reports Apple Daily.

In 2011, while a professor at Chung Yuan Christian University (CYCU), the now 50-year-old Jao Jui-shun (饒瑞舜), befriended his student surnamed Liu (劉), 27, who was a junior majoring in Music Application. Jao is a famous recording producer who runs ArchiMusic and was a winner of the Golden Melody Awards in 2011 and 2012.

The two developed a close though platonic relationship, but he transferred to TNUA. After she graduated, she found a job at his new university.

According to the court record, the two became sexually intimate from 2014 to 2015, resulting in two pregnancies and two abortions. Jao testified that the first time she became pregnant, she sent him a photo of her pregnancy test stick with a plus sign. The frightened Jao then paid NT$10,000 for her to have an abortion.

After the abortion, the two continued with their affair and in 2015, Liu again became pregnant and asked that he divorce his wife, to be with her instead. However, the second time around after she tried to coerce him into leaving his wife, Jao broke off the relationship and confessed to his wife.

Jao explained, "I couldn't take any more of Liu's intimidation, threats, and saying that my children and wife would suffer retribution, even that she would disappear. I just couldn't take it anymore, that's why I told my wife."

Later Liu tried to revive the romance and two agreed to meet at the abortion clinic. She then sent him an email saying, "I don't really want anything, I just want to hold you again, if you don't marry me, there's no harm."

The judge said that both parties were clearly guilty of adultery, however Jao's wife withdrew charges against him, thus it was only Liu who was convicted and handed a 7-month sentence in jail and fines.

The day of Liu's sentencing on April 28 was ironically a day after novelist Lin Yi-han had committed suicide a decade after being raped by her cram school teacher. Liu in response on her blog wrote, "I'm actually very clear how Lin fell into that trap, I understand why she was not able to get out... but I got through it and she didn't." Liu claims that her case and Lin's are identical and she plans to appeal the court's decision.

Liu yesterday also said that Jao was very ambiguous when she was his student, but after she started working for him in his recording studio, he started to hug her, forcibly kiss her, and forced her into having sex with him. He then said he didn't love his wife anymore, he would be responsible for her, but she mistook his lies for truth.

Liu also accused Jao of "abducting" other female students at TNUA. She said she knew of many other female students who were tricked into sleeping with him. But when it came time to press formal charges against him, they all backed out.

She also helped some female students file complaints to the school about acts of sexual harassment Jao had committed against them. After Jao received notice of these complaints, he submitted his resignation, according to the Apple Daily report.